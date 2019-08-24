Scottish League One
Peterhead1Forfar0

Peterhead v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8BrownBooked at 34mins
  • 11Smith
  • 14FraserSubstituted forConroyat 76'minutes
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 12Norris
  • 16Armour
  • 18Willox
  • 19Conroy
  • 27Wilson
  • 33Gibson

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2MeechanBooked at 12mins
  • 4TravisBooked at 66mins
  • 5Docherty
  • 3Burns
  • 10ForbesSubstituted forRobertsonat 72'minutes
  • 8Irvine
  • 6Tapping
  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Robertson
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Aitken
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
676

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan Conroy replaces Gary Fraser.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Scott Robertson replaces Ross Forbes.

Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Gary Irvine.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).

Booking

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Eadie.

Second Half

Second Half begins Peterhead 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Sean Burns (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Hand ball by Gary Fraser (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Scott Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42118267
2Raith Rovers42118537
3Forfar32013126
4Airdrieonians420247-36
5Dumbarton4202510-56
6East Fife31206245
7Peterhead41214405
8Stranraer411267-14
9Clyde411259-44
10Montrose402235-22
View full Scottish League One table

