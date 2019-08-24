Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan Conroy replaces Gary Fraser.
Peterhead v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8BrownBooked at 34mins
- 11Smith
- 14FraserSubstituted forConroyat 76'minutes
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 12Norris
- 16Armour
- 18Willox
- 19Conroy
- 27Wilson
- 33Gibson
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2MeechanBooked at 12mins
- 4TravisBooked at 66mins
- 5Docherty
- 3Burns
- 10ForbesSubstituted forRobertsonat 72'minutes
- 8Irvine
- 6Tapping
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 7Hilson
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Robertson
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Coupe
- 17Aitken
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 676
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Scott Robertson replaces Ross Forbes.
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).
Booking
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Eadie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterhead 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Sean Burns (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Hand ball by Gary Fraser (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Scott Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.