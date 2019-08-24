Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dumbarton v Stranraer
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 15Tumilty
- 22McGeever
- 5NeillBooked at 21mins
- 3QuitongoBooked at 83mins
- 8HuttonBooked at 73mins
- 14McKee
- 4LanganSubstituted forCarswellat 71'minutes
- 11ScullionSubstituted forMcMillanat 82'minutes
- 24Crossan
- 17Layne
Substitutes
- 2Crawford
- 6Carswell
- 9Tierney
- 12Pettigrew
- 23McMillan
Stranraer
- 21Burgess
- 5Hamilton
- 22HamillSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
- 4CumminsBooked at 42mins
- 2RobertsonBooked at 81mins
- 23Thomson
- 6McManus
- 10MurphySubstituted forHiltonat 72'minutes
- 3Allan
- 14Elliott
- 18DanganaSubstituted forStewartat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 7Hilton
- 9Stewart
- 11Smith
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Booking
Ian Smith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Jordan McMillan replaces Conor Scullion.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Stewart (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Ian Smith (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 3, Stranraer 1. Isaac Layne (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Leon Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Stuart Carswell replaces Ruaridh Langan.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Ian Smith replaces Jamie Hamill.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Mark Stewart replaces David Dangana.
Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. David Dangana (Stranraer) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Stranraer 1. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Layne.
Foul by Conor Scullion (Dumbarton).
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Conor Scullion (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Conor Scullion (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.