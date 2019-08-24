Scottish League One
Raith Rovers2Montrose0

Raith Rovers v Montrose

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 20McGurn
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12MatthewsBooked at 74mins
  • 15SpencerBooked at 63mins
  • 8Hendry
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forGullanat 57'minutes
  • 22BowieSubstituted forBat 82'minutes
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 16McKay
  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 21Tait
  • 23Gullan
  • 24B

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Waddell
  • 18Campbell
  • 7Webster
  • 22CreggBooked at 83mins
  • 4AllanSubstituted forCampbellat 76'minutes
  • 11Milne
  • 9RennieSubstituted forLyonsat 65'minutes
  • 24SkellySubstituted forMcLeanat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10McLean
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Lyons
  • 21Lennox
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Booking

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Trialist replaces Kieron Bowie.

Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Montrose 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Gullan.

Michael Miller (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by David McGurn.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Matthew Allan.

Booking

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Russell McLean replaces Josh Skelly.

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Blair Lyons replaces Martin Rennie.

Attempt missed. Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).

Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by David McGurn.

Attempt saved. Matthew Allan (Montrose) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. James Gullan replaces Grant Anderson.

Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kerr Waddell.

Second Half

Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Montrose 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Montrose 0.

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Lewis Allan (Raith Rovers).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers43019549
2Falkirk42118267
3Forfar32013126
4Airdrieonians420247-36
5Dumbarton4202610-46
6East Fife31206245
7Peterhead41214405
8Stranraer411268-24
9Clyde411259-44
10Montrose401336-31
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories