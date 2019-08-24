Substitution, Brechin City. Jamie Reid replaces Olly Hamilton.
Albion Rovers v Brechin City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 5Fagan
- 2Wilson
- 4Wharton
- 3Clarke
- 7Roberts
- 6MorenaSubstituted forScallyat 67'minutes
- 8Graham
- 11StewartSubstituted forByrneat 45+1'minutes
- 9East
- 10Osadolor
Substitutes
- 12Byrne
- 14Scally
- 15Lynas
- 16Phillips
- 17Smith
- 18Gordon
- 19Krones
Brechin
- 1SinclairSubstituted forO'Neilat 66'minutes
- 2Reekie
- 5Hill
- 6Page
- 3McLaughlin
- 7HamiltonSubstituted forReidat 73'minutes
- 4Watt
- 8Brown
- 10McCord
- 11Inglis
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Crawford
- 14Ngoy
- 15Duncanson
- 16Reid
- 17Knox
- 18McLeod Kay
- 21O'Neil
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Watt (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Euan East (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Daniel Scally replaces Giuliano Morena.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Patrick O'Neil replaces Ross Sinclair because of an injury.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Luke Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ross Sinclair (Brechin City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Paul McManus (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Luke Watt.
Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Brechin City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Brechin City 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Declan Byrne replaces Jordan Stewart because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Stewart (Albion Rovers).
Jordan Stewart (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Euan East (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jordan Stewart (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
William Graham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Reekie (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Brechin City 1. Paul McManus (Brechin City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Reekie.
Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. William Graham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ryan McCord (Brechin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from long range on the left.