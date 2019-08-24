Scottish League Two
Albion0Brechin1

Albion Rovers v Brechin City

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 5Fagan
  • 2Wilson
  • 4Wharton
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 6MorenaSubstituted forScallyat 67'minutes
  • 8Graham
  • 11StewartSubstituted forByrneat 45+1'minutes
  • 9East
  • 10Osadolor

Substitutes

  • 12Byrne
  • 14Scally
  • 15Lynas
  • 16Phillips
  • 17Smith
  • 18Gordon
  • 19Krones

Brechin

  • 1SinclairSubstituted forO'Neilat 66'minutes
  • 2Reekie
  • 5Hill
  • 6Page
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7HamiltonSubstituted forReidat 73'minutes
  • 4Watt
  • 8Brown
  • 10McCord
  • 11Inglis
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Crawford
  • 14Ngoy
  • 15Duncanson
  • 16Reid
  • 17Knox
  • 18McLeod Kay
  • 21O'Neil
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jamie Reid replaces Olly Hamilton.

Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Watt (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Euan East (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Daniel Scally replaces Giuliano Morena.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Patrick O'Neil replaces Ross Sinclair because of an injury.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Luke Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Ross Sinclair (Brechin City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Paul McManus (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Luke Watt.

Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Brechin City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Brechin City 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Declan Byrne replaces Jordan Stewart because of an injury.

Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Stewart (Albion Rovers).

Jordan Stewart (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Euan East (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Jordan Stewart (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

William Graham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Reekie (Brechin City).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Brechin City 1. Paul McManus (Brechin City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Reekie.

Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.

Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. William Graham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ryan McCord (Brechin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from long range on the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers4310146810
2Edinburgh City430157-29
3Queen's Park42205148
4Annan Athletic42116517
5Cowdenbeath420257-26
6Elgin41214225
7Albion4112910-14
8Stenhousemuir411256-14
9Brechin410326-43
10Stirling400405-50
