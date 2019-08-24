Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath2Annan Athletic1

Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Todd
  • 5Barr
  • 3Hamilton
  • 9Smith
  • 10Thomas
  • 6Miller
  • 8Buchanan
  • 7CoxBooked at 55mins
  • 11Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Connelly
  • 19Herd

Annan Athletic

  • 1Taylor
  • 2Douglas
  • 4Bradley
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 5Griffiths
  • 8Wilkie
  • 10McLear
  • 9Muir
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 11Watson
  • 12Avci
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Barr
  • 16Wooding-Holt
  • 17Currie
  • 18Walker
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 1. Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jamie Ballantyne.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match because of an injury Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Christian Nade.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Aaran Taylor.

Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).

Booking

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 1. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath).

Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 0. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Archie Thomas.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.

Attempt blocked. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).

(Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers4310146810
2Edinburgh City430157-29
3Queen's Park42205148
4Annan Athletic42116517
5Cowdenbeath420257-26
6Elgin41214225
7Albion4112910-14
8Stenhousemuir411256-14
9Brechin410326-43
10Stirling400405-50
