Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 12McLaughlin
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 4McKernon
- 18ScullionSubstituted forO'Neilat 45'minutes
- 6Dykes
- 7Gibbons
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
- 20AndersonSubstituted forHopkirkat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2O'Neil
- 8Halleran
- 10Hopkirk
- 14Watters
- 15Munro
- 16Luke
- 17Marley
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5BalatoniBooked at 57mins
- 22Henderson
- 14Crane
- 20WatsonSubstituted forShepherdat 57'minutes
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 3McIntyreSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 9Henderson
- 33Harris
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 11Sinclair
- 15Kane
- 18Dunn
- 19Shepherd
- 21Adamson
- 26Court
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Allan Smith replaces Robbie McIntyre because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Shepherd.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Hand ball by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Hopkirk replaces Kieran Anderson.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Scott Shepherd replaces Adam Watson.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 1. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Harris.
Foul by Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from very close range following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Chris O'Neil replaces Liam Scullion.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.
Attempt missed. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.