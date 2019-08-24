Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir1Edinburgh City2

Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 4McKernon
  • 18ScullionSubstituted forO'Neilat 45'minutes
  • 6Dykes
  • 7Gibbons
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 20AndersonSubstituted forHopkirkat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Neil
  • 8Halleran
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 14Watters
  • 15Munro
  • 16Luke
  • 17Marley

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5BalatoniBooked at 57mins
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 20WatsonSubstituted forShepherdat 57'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 3McIntyreSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
  • 9Henderson
  • 33Harris

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 11Sinclair
  • 15Kane
  • 18Dunn
  • 19Shepherd
  • 21Adamson
  • 26Court
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Allan Smith replaces Robbie McIntyre because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Shepherd.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

Hand ball by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Hopkirk replaces Kieran Anderson.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Scott Shepherd replaces Adam Watson.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 1. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Harris.

Foul by Kieran Anderson (Stenhousemuir).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).

David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from very close range following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.

Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Chris O'Neil replaces Liam Scullion.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.

Attempt missed. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers4310146810
2Edinburgh City430157-29
3Queen's Park42205148
4Annan Athletic42116517
5Cowdenbeath420257-26
6Elgin41214225
7Albion4112910-14
8Stenhousemuir411256-14
9Brechin410326-43
10Stirling400405-50
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories