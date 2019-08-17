Fraser Fyvie joins Cove Rangers until January

Fraser Fyvie has signed for League Two Cove Rangers until January

Paul Hartley says Cove Rangers have made a "brilliant" signing with the capture of Fraser Fyvie on a short-term deal.

The 26-year-old former Aberdeen, Wigan, Hibs and Dundee United midfielder joins the League Two side until January.

And Hartley believes Cove have signed a Premier League quality player.

"Fraser is a quality player with vast experience and his arrival gives everyone at the club a massive boost," Hartley told the club website.

"I know Fraser well from our time together at Aberdeen and he's still well capable of playing in the Premier League, so I appreciate him agreeing to play in League Two with us.

"The next six months will give Fraser the opportunity to start enjoying his football again and will definitely aid us as we attempt to establish Cove Rangers in the SPFL."

Fyvie was a Scottish Cup winner with Hibs in 2016, three years after lifting the FA Cup with Wigan.

He was most recently at Dundee United last season, scoring twice in 19 appearance.