Angola part ways with coach Srdjan Vasiljevic by mutual consent

Srdjan Vasiljevic took Angola to the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Srdjan Vasiljevic became the latest coach to leave his job in the wake of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after he and the Angolan Football Association agreed to end their relationship, it was announced late on Friday.

His contract was due to expire in January but it was cut short, with an extension to the deal unlikely.

Angola will now prepare for the upcoming World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns under a new regime.

Angola play the Gambia over two legs next month at the start of the 2022 World Cup preliminaries and in November begin their bid for a place at the next Cup of Nations with group games against either Djibouti or Gambia and then Gabon in November.

The unheralded 46-year-old from Serbia was a surprise appointment by Angola who named him coach at the end of 2017.

Vasiljevic had little playing or coaching pedigree save for a spell as an assistant with the Serbian national side under Vladimir Petrovic in 2011-12.

But the former defender, whose club career took in spells in Romania and Kazakhstan, qualified Angola for their first Cup of Nations finals since 2013.

At the tournament in Egypt in June, they were eliminated at the first stage, drawing with Tunisia and Mauritania and then losing 1-0 to Mali.

Vasiljevic did not coach Angola in last month's African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) qualifier against Swaziland after a dispute with the federation over using the country's under-23 team instead of a stronger side.

But at the time, Angolan federation officials said the impasse would not sour their relationship, only to call time on it just weeks later.

Vasiljevic was the 13th coach to take charge of the Palancas Negras since Angolan independence 40 years ago.

He is the 12th coach from the recent Cup of Nations to move on.

Clarence Seedorf (Cameroon), Florent Ibenge (DR Congo), Javier Aguirre (Egypt), Paul Put (Guinea), Sebastien Migne (Kenya), Herve Renard (Morocco), Ricardo Mannetti (Namibia), Stuart Baxter (South Africa), Emanuel Amunike (Tanzania), Sebastien Desabre (Uganda) and Sunday Chidzambwa of Zimbabwe all either quit, came to the end of their contracts or were sacked.