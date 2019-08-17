Celtic: Teenager Liam Morrison joins German giants Bayern Munich

Scottish teenager Liam Morrison has swapped Celtic for German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The defender, 16, was part of Neil Lennon's squad that travelled to Austria and Switzerland in pre-season.

However, the Scotland youth international has elected not to sign a professional contract with the champions.

"I'm really looking forward to wearing the jersey of this big club soon," Morrison told the Bayern website.

Jochen Sauer, Bayern's academy coach, said: "Liam had many offers from well-known European clubs.

"We are very glad that he has decided for us. He is a robust, physically strong defender who also brings a lot of quality."