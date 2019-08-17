League One: Conor Sammon double moves Falkirk top

Conor Sammon scored twice as Falkirk beat Montrose 2-1

Falkirk took advantage of Raith Rovers' defeat to move top of League One with a 2-1 win at home to Montrose.

Conor Sammon's double either side of half-time arrived after Josh Skelly's opener for the visitors.

That moved them above Raith, who conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to lose to Stranraer, and Forfar, who were on League Cup duty.

Dumbarton came from behind to beat Peterhead 3-2, while bottom of the table Clyde lost 3-1 at Airdrieonians.

Connor McManus' early goal for Stranraer was cancelled out by Raith's Michael Miller, and Brad Spencer's goal 20 minutes from time put them on course to stay as league leaders.

But Aberdeen's on-loan forward David Dangana levelled matter with seven minutes left, and two minutes later Cameron Elliot won it.

Gary Fraser and Jason Brown had Peterhead 2-0 ahead at home to Dumbarton within 36 minutes as they searched for their first league win of the season.

But Ruaridh Langan pulled one back before the break, Paul-Joseph Crossan drew them level and with 11 minutes to go Isaac Layne headed in the vital third.

David Goodwillie got Clyde off to a fine start away to Airdrie, and the lead lasted until the break.

However, the second half didn't go as well for the visitors. Kurtis Roberts got the equaliser within two minutes of the restart, and in the final 10 minutes Dale Carrick and Calum Gallagher ensured the points stayed with the home side.