Football gossip: Sanchez, Ribery, Ozil, Coutinho, Bolasie

Manchester United and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, turned down a move to Roma, even after the Old Trafford club agreed to pay a large portion of his £560k-a-week wages (Mirror)

However Sanchez could still be on his way to Serie A with Manchester United allowing him to talk to Inter Milan,where he would be willing to take a pay cut. (Mail)

Liverpool could gain £18m if their former Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 27, moves from Barcelona to Bayern Munich in a loan switch. (Mail)

Everton have been offered the chance to sign former France winger Franck Ribery, 36, who is a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich following a 12-year association with the Bundesliga champions. (90Min)

Meanwhile, Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 21, wants to leave Bayern because of a lack of game time. (Sport1 - in German)

And Toffees winger Yannick Bolasie, 30, is keen for a move away from Goodison Park, with Turkish sides Besiktas and Trabzonspor interested in the Congo international. (Sun)

Mesut Ozil, 30, could still leave Arsenal for DC United if the MLS outfit can persuade the ex-Germany midfielder to move to Washington. (Star)

Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 26, could depart Tottenham for AC Milan if current full-back Andrea Conti, 25, leaves the Serie A outfit before the European summer transfer window shuts. (Calciomercato)

Homophobic chants halt French game The match between Nancy and Le Mans was stopped in the 27th minute AS Nancy-Le Mans game halted due to homophobic chants

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli, 29, is on the verge of joining Serie A club Brescia. (Sun via La Gazzetta)

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 27, is not in the squad to play Rennes due to injury and not because the Brazil attacker wants a return to Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish)

Barcelona striker Kevin-Prince Boateng, 32, has revealed why Sir Alex Ferguson didn't bring him to Manchester United earlier in his career. (Goal)

And new Red Devils recruit Hannibal Mejbri, who arrived from Monaco and can't sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in January, wants to wear the legendary number seven shirt at Old Trafford. (Mirror)