Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 5-1 in season opener
Borussia Dortmund came from behind to begin their Bundesliga campaign with a 5-1 win against Augsburg.
The visitors took a shock lead in the first minute when Florian Niederlechner poked in from close range.
However, Paco Alcacer poked home barely two minutes later to bring Dortmund level before England winger Jadon Sancho put the hosts ahead.
Alcacer then got his second before goals from Marco Reus and Julian Brandt completed the scoring late on.
It means Dortmund strike the first blow in the title race, with defending champions Bayern Munich having drawn their season opener 2-2 with Hertha Berlin on Friday.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 35Hitz
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forHakimiat 68'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 14Schulz
- 33Weigl
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forGötzeat 79'minutes
- 23T HazardSubstituted forBrandtat 68'minutes
- 9Alcácer
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 6Delaney
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 19Brandt
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 40Oelschlägel
Augsburg
- 21Koubek
- 34Teigl
- 5Suchy
- 8Khedira
- 3Pedersen
- 25Gruezo
- 10Baier
- 28HahnSubstituted forRichterat 60'minutes
- 11GregoritschSubstituted forOxfordat 77'minutes
- 16VargasSubstituted forJensenat 83'minutes
- 7Niederlechner
Substitutes
- 1Luthe
- 15Stanic
- 23Richter
- 24Jensen
- 36Oxford
- 37Malone
- 40Rieder
- 43Russo
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, FC Augsburg 1.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Julian Weigl following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Mads Pedersen.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marek Suchy.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces Ruben Vargas.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, FC Augsburg 1. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Marco Reus.
Hand ball by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Reece Oxford replaces Michael Gregoritsch.
Attempt blocked. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Attempt missed. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Baier.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Achraf Hakimi replaces Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a set piece situation.
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg).
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Florian Niederlechner.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Marco Richter replaces André Hahn.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Augsburg 1. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 1. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Rani Khedira.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg).