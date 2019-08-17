Match ends, Celta de Vigo 1, Real Madrid 3.
Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid: Kroos stunner helps Real past Celta Vigo
A sensational goal from Toni Kroos, as well as a Gareth Bale assist, helped 10-man Real Madrid overcome Celta Vigo in their La Liga opener.
Kroos lashed home via the underside of the crossbar after Karim Benzema had given the visitors an early lead from Bale's cross.
Luka Modric was dismissed early in the second half, but Lucas Vazquez extended Real's lead with 10 minutes remaining.
Iker Losada netted a consolation for the hosts in second-half stoppage time.
Bale was a surprise starter at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos after being linked with a move away from the club this summer.
The Welshman was heavily involved in the game's opening goal, escaping the attentions of his marker before teeing up Benzema with a pin-point cross.
Celta responded well and thought they had equalised on the stroke of half-time, but Brais Mendez's effort was disallowed for offside by the video assistant referee.
Kroos' stunning 25-yard effort doubled Real's lead, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Modric was dismissed - following another VAR check - for a late challenge on former Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez.
Vazquez finished off a flowing team move to make it 3-0, before second-half substitute Losada beat Thibaut Courtois with a fierce shot into the bottom corner.
La Liga champions Barcelona lost their opening league game of the season on Friday, going down 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
- 13BlancoBooked at 12mins
- 20VázquezBooked at 7mins
- 3CostasBooked at 74mins
- 4Araújo
- 15Olaza
- 14LobotkaSubstituted forSistoat 75'minutes
- 8BeltránSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 83'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 23Méndez
- 6D SuárezBooked at 12mins
- 19FernándezBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLosadaat 88'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
Substitutes
- 11Sisto
- 16Sáenz
- 18Aidoo
- 24Diop Gueye
- 25Villar
- 28Bermejo
- 36Losada
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 19OdriozolaBooked at 64mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricBooked at 56mins
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forIscoat 75'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 81'minutes
- 28Vinícius JúniorBooked at 36minsSubstituted forVázquezat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 16Rodríguez
- 17Vázquez
- 18Jovic
- 22Isco
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 23,566
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away11
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 1, Real Madrid 3.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto tries a through ball, but Iago Aspas is caught offside.
Foul by Pape Cheikh (Celta de Vigo).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Celta de Vigo 1, Real Madrid 3. Iker Losada (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pape Cheikh following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Iker Losada replaces Gabriel Fernández.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Pape Cheikh (Celta de Vigo).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Pape Cheikh (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Pape Cheikh (Celta de Vigo).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pape Cheikh replaces Fran Beltrán.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Denis Suárez tries a through ball, but Iago Aspas is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo).
Goal!
Goal! Celta de Vigo 0, Real Madrid 3. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Foul by Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Booking
David Costas (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Costas (Celta de Vigo).
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Brais Méndez following a fast break.