Borja: Confident Spanish striker 'staying' at Swansea City

Borja scored five goals in 29 appearances for Alaves last season

Striker Borja says he expects to stay at Swansea City after finding a new lease of life at the Championship club.

He has started the first three league games of the campaign, scoring three goals including a brace in Saturday's 3-2 win over Preston North End.

The 26-year-old has been on loan in his native Spain in the last two seasons and has been linked with another move away from the Liberty Stadium.

"Two years ago I couldn't show my qualities, now I will," Borja said.

"I am happy in Swansea, I am playing, I score goals and I don't have to say any more... I am going to stay.

"I'm enjoying it a lot and I hope the fans are enjoying it with me. The fans are amazing, I think they are some of the best fans in the Championship."

Borja arrived in 2016 as Swansea's record signing in a £15.5m deal from Atletico Madrid, but before this season he had made just 20 Swans appearances, spending the last two seasons on loan at Malaga and then Alaves.

The forward - thought to be one of Swansea's highest earners - has been linked with another loan switch to his homeland, but has shown that he could become an integral part of Steve Cooper's team this season.

"I am so happy to score two goals and help the team to win and I hope to score more," Borja told BBC Sport Wales after the home win over Preston.

"I think I'm a different player, I have more confidence now and I hope to show my qualities to the fans and to the club."