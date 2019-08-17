Jonathan Afolabi: Celtic sign forward from Southampton on two-year deal

Jonathan Afolabi helped the Republic of Ireland reach the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championships

Celtic have confirmed the signing of former Southampton forward Jonathan Afolabi.

The Republic of Ireland international, 19, has agreed a two-year deal with the Scottish champions after leaving St Mary's.

He was pictured at Celtic Park during Celtic's 2-1 extra-time League Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic.

"We have signed him on a free transfer and he is one that's a development," said Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

"He is sort of on the cusp [of the first-team reckoning]. He will come in and train with us and we will get a good look at him over the next few weeks and see what we want to do with him in terms of his progression. He is raw but he has good potential."

Lennon would not give much away on other more immediate first-team targets after being linked with the likes of Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling and Olympiacos right-back Omar Elabdellaoui.

When asked if he could have a new addition before Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg against AIK, Lennon said: "Possibly. Might be cup-tied, though."