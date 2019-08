Man City 2-2 Tottenham: How you rated the players

From the section

Lucas Moura's fine second-half performance off the substitutes' bench in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City earned him top spot in BBC Sport's Player Rater with a score of 7.53.

Moura headed home for Tottenham from a corner with his first touch and was a constant threat to the champions' defence.

Kevin de Bruyne, who created first-half goals for Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, was City's highest-rated player, scoring 7.24.