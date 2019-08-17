League Two: Declan Glass scores late winner for Cove Rangers

Dundee United's on-loan midfielder Declan Glass scored twice for Cove Rangers

Declan Glass' 91st-minute winner kept up Cove Rangers' unbeaten start to the Scottish League Two season.

Glass scored twice to deny Cowdenbeath a point at the Balmoral Stadium.

Queen's Park and Annan Athletic both remain level on points with the SPFL newcomers after wins over Brechin City and Albion Rovers, respectively.

Robbie McIntyre's goal gave Edinburgh City a 1-0 win over Stirling Albion, and Andy Munro scored as Stenhousemuir won away to Elgin City.

Cove had led 2-0 through Jamie Masson and Glass' first goal, but the visitors pegged them back through Fraser Mullen and David Cox.

Glass' late shot from outside the box into the top corner kept Cove top on goal difference.

Queen's Park closed that gap on goal difference though as they swept aside Brechin City through goals from Kieran Moore, David Galt and Tommy Block.

There were four goals within the first 36 minutes at Annan as Lewis Wilson's opener for Albion was cancelled out by Steven Swinglehurst, Christian Nade and an own goal from Aron Lynas.

Euan East's penalty gave the visitors hope but they couldn't find a leveller.