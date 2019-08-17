Aaron Ramsey: Former Arsenal midfielder makes Juventus debut

Aaron Ramsey replaces Federico Bernardeschi
Aaron Ramsey came on in place of Federico Bernardeschi to make his Juve debut

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says his Juventus debut in a pre-season friendly was "a very proud moment".

The Wales player, who signed for the Italian champions in February, came on in the 70th minute of a 1-0 win at Triestina.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year deal, earning him over £400,000 a week.

"This was a very proud moment for me to put on this famous jersey," said Ramsey, who has not played since April owing to a hamstring injury.

"I know I haven't had the minutes on the pitch, apart from tonight, but I feel good physically. It will take a few games to get there."

Ramsey won three FA Cups in his 11 years at Arsenal and played a key role in Wales reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Juventus begin their campaign for a ninth consecutive Serie A title at Parma on 24 August.

"I am really excited to be a part of it and experience the Italian league," Ramsey added.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the trip to north-east Italy because of muscular problems, while coach Maurizio Sarri was also absent because of flu.

Juve's winner came courtesy of a stunning Paulo Dybala goal after 38 minutes.

