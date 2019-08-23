Swansea City v Birmingham City

Nathan Dyer started the first three league matches but was injured in the win over Preston

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is a major doubt for Birmingham's visit due to a hamstring injury that saw him miss the 3-1 win at QPR on Wednesday.

Midfielder Aldo Kalulu is also likely to still be sidelined this weekend.

Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin is expected to play after recovering from a strain which ruled him out of the 2-0 victory over Barnsley.

On-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter should also return following a slight back problem.

Match facts