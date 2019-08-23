Championship
Swansea12:00Birmingham
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Birmingham City

Nathan Dyer started the first three league matches but was injured in the win over Preston
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Sunday

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is a major doubt for Birmingham's visit due to a hamstring injury that saw him miss the 3-1 win at QPR on Wednesday.

Midfielder Aldo Kalulu is also likely to still be sidelined this weekend.

Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin is expected to play after recovering from a strain which ruled him out of the 2-0 victory over Barnsley.

On-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter should also return following a slight back problem.

Match facts

  • The past three league meetings between Swansea and Birmingham have ended as a draw.
  • Birmingham are unbeaten in their previous four away league matches against Swansea (W3 D1) since losing 2-0 in December 1990.
  • Swansea, who have earned 10 points from their opening four league games (W3 D1 L0), have not recorded as many as four victories through their first five league matches since 2003-04, when they were in the fourth tier.
  • Birmingham striker Alvaro Gimenez has been involved in 14 goals in his past 11 league starts (12 goals, two assists) for both the Blues and Almeria.
  • Birmingham have only lost one of their previous 11 league matches (W4 D6) but are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since February.
  • Swansea striker Borja Baston, who scored again at QPR last time out, has had a direct hand in five Championship goals this season (four goals, one assist) - the joint-most in the competition so far, alongside Lyle Taylor.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds431072510
2Swansea431084410
3Fulham43018269
4Sheff Wed43016249
5Charlton42208538
6West Brom42206428
7Bristol City42116517
8Birmingham42114407
9Millwall421135-27
10Preston42028536
11Blackburn420234-16
12Cardiff420268-26
13Nottm Forest41216425
14Derby41215505
15Reading41126604
16Middlesbrough411245-14
17Hull411245-14
18Brentford411223-14
19QPR411247-34
20Barnsley411236-34
21Wigan410338-53
22Luton401358-31
23Huddersfield401347-31
24Stoke4013510-51
View full Championship table

