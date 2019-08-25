Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Hearts
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic2200122106
2Rangers22008266
3Livingston31206335
4Ross County31114404
5Aberdeen31113304
6Motherwell311156-14
7Hibernian311148-44
8St Mirren21011103
9Hamilton310236-33
10St Johnstone3021411-72
11Hearts201123-11
12Kilmarnock301214-31
