Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he is set to rotate his squad this season due to increased competition for places.

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will reshuffle his team following their Europa League win in Italy on Thursday.

Matt Doherty missed that match after being withdrawn at half-time against Manchester United on Monday due to illness and will be assessed.

Burnley's on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater built up his fitness by playing 45 minutes for the club's Under-23 side this week.

Robbie Brady and Steven Defour remain on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: As Burnley know only too well from this time last year, attempting to qualify for the Europa League can have an enormous impact on your domestic form.

Wolves come into this fixture, their seventh competitive match this month, having won 3-2 at Torino on Thursday to give themselves a great chance of making the group stage.

Both teams have impressed so far this season. Ashley Barnes already has three goals for the Clarets, who were unfortunate to lose at Arsenal last weekend, while Ruben Neves scored what could be Match of the Day's August 'Goal of the Month' against Manchester United on Monday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have made a good start and were unlucky to lose 2-1 at Arsenal last Saturday. We know the threat Ashley Barnes has for them but Wolves create a lot of chances of their own.

Wolves will have enough time to recover from their Europa League game on Thursday and I think they will grind out a win. It's always tough against Burnley, though - that's a given.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won more league games versus Burnley than they have against any other side.

Wanderers have won their last four top-flight home games against Burnley - they haven't won five in a row since a run of seven which ended in April 1900.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between Wolves and Burnley where neither side were newly promoted since February 1976.

Burnley's win in March at Turf Moor ended a run of seven successive top-flight defeats to Wolves and was their first over Wanderers in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are unbeaten in their last nine home matches in the league. They last went 10 league matches at Molineux without defeat between April and October 1979.

If the scores finish level, it would be only the second time in their history that Wolves have drawn their opening three matches of a league season.

In league matches for Wolves, Ruben Neves has scored three more goals from outside the box (nine) than he has had touches in the opposition box (six).

Burnley