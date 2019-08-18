East Fife v Rangers: Hosts 'won't park the bus', says manager Darren Young

Liam Watt scored the clincher as East Fife won 2-0 at Dundee United in the group phase

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app

East Fife will not "park the bus" as they attempt to pull off a Scottish League Cup shock against Rangers on Sunday, says manager Darren Young.

The League One side qualified from the group stage after stunning Championship leaders Dundee United 2-0 at Tannadice and beating top-flight Hearts on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Young is relishing the last-16 tie against a Rangers side in rampant form.

"We go into it confident after our results in the group," he said.

"Our first thoughts aren't to park the bus, not at all. We want to try to have a go. At the same time we have to be disciplined and hard to beat.

"If we do that, we're always confident of creating a couple of chances with the way we play and then it's just a case of taking them."

Free-scoring Rangers have two wins from two in the Premiership and have progressed to a Europa League play-off against Legia Warsaw, while East Fife have failed to win since clinching their last-16 place.

But despite their two league draws and Challenge Cup exit, Young insists his players haven't been distracted by the looming Rangers tie.

"No, we played very well against Clyde and battered Peterhead," he said. "We had 18 chances against them and did everything apart from score in the second half. The Stirling cup game, we made six changes and gave a couple of 16-year-olds their debut.

"Rangers are firing goals in for fun and Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos seem to have a competition over who can score the most.

"We're a part-time team going up against 11 internationals but we're looking forward to it. All we can ask is the players don't let the game pass them by."