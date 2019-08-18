Dundee v Aberdeen: Jack Hamilton 'a better goalkeeper' after his struggles

Dundee are unbeaten under new manager James McPake this season

Jack Hamilton says he does not have to "prove anything to anybody" as he bids to cement his status as Dundee's first-choice goalkeeper and recapture the form that earned him a Scotland call.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult first season after moving from Hearts as the Dens Park club were relegated.

But Hamilton has kept five clean sheets in six games this term and lines up against Aberdeen in Sunday's Scottish League Cup last-16 tie.

"I know how good I am," Hamilton said.

"I never played towards the end of my time at Hearts, and then coming to Dundee, it has not gone as smoothly as I thought, but it is all about learning."

Hamilton fell out of favour at Hearts despite playing 40 games in his breakthrough season for the club in 2016-17, and being drafted into the Scotland squad by Gordon Strachan in March 2017 for the World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia.

He sought a fresh start at Dundee, but made some high-profile mistakes last season before undergoing hand surgery that restricted him to one appearance in the second half of the campaign.

"Everything that has happened has made me a better goalkeeper and more determined," he said. "I know now where I want to be and I will get there.

"I am as fit as I have ever been now and it is just about getting on the stage and enjoying it."

Meanwhile, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has told his players they must learn lessons from their European exit and improve quickly.

The Pittodrie side suffered a 2-0 home defeat by Rijeka on Thursday to crash out of the Europa League 4-0 on aggregate.

"It's important we respond in the right way." McInnes said. "We have a cup competition we want to do well in.

"We have to improve as we go along. We will have a team focused and ready to set about the task of winning away from home."