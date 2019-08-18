Hearts: Jamie Walker out 'for next few months' after fracture

Hearts attacker Jamie Walker says he will be out for "the next few months" after breaking a bone during his side's League Cup win over Motherwell.

Walker, who returned to the club from Wigan Athletic in July, was replaced after 38 minutes of the 2-1 win.

He will have scans this week to establish whether the fracture is to his leg or ankle and how serious it is.

Walker, 26, suffered the injury when attempting to block a Liam Donnelly shot during the tie at Fir Park.