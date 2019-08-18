Francis Kimanzi confirmed as Kenya's new head coach

Kenya's Harambee Stars played at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Kenya's Football Federation (FKF) has officially named Francis Kimanzi as the national team's new head coach.

Kimanzi, 43, takes charge of the Harambee Stars for the third time in his career, replacing Frenchman Sebastien Migne who parted ways with the FKF last week.

"Football Kenya Federation has confirmed the appointment of Francis Kimanzi and Zedekiah Otieno to head the Harambee Stars," the FKF announced on Saturday.

Kenya's Federation also stated that the "entire bench" would be unveiled at a press briefing on Tuesday 20 August.

After Kenya's early exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Kimanzi's immediate focus will be on the upcoming 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Kenya have been drawn in a group with Egypt, Togo and Comoros for the qualifying campaign which begins in November.

The Harambee Stars narrowly missed out on progressing to the last 16 at Egypt 2019.

Earlier this month they were eliminated from qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kenya were given a bye into the group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualification.