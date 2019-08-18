League Cup: Holders Celtic face Partick Thistle, Rangers draw Livingston

From the section

Celtic beat Thistle at Firhill in the last 16 stage of the League Cup last season

Holders Celtic will host second-tier Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

It will be a second consecutive tie against lower-league opposition for Neil Lennon's side, who edged past Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Rangers will travel to Livingston, while Kilmarnock host Hibernian and Hearts will welcome Aberdeen or Dundee.

The ties will be played on 24-26 September.