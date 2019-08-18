Yakou Meite: Reading striker calls out racist abuse

Meite joined Reading from Paris St-Germain in 2016

Reading striker Yakou Meite has called out racist abuse sent to him on social media after Sunday's 3-0 win over Cardiff City.

The Ivory Coast international, 23, came on as a second-half substitute and missed a 91st-minute penalty.

Meite posted a screenshot of the abuse, with the caption: "I don't think I need to speak."

Reading then tweeted: "We won't give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon."

They added: "Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words - 'We've got Meite... Yakou Meite...'," alongside of picture of Meite celebrating.

Meite later tweeted: "Thanks everyone for the support , we are all together thanks again."

It comes after Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was sent racial abuse on social media after missing the decisive penalty in the Uefa Super Cup shootout defeat by Liverpool on Wednesday.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says social media companies need to do more to stop players being targeted, while the club condemned the "abhorrent posts".

Anti-racism body Kick It Out issued a statement condemning the treatment of Abraham and calling for "social media companies to clamp down on this level of abuse".

There were four reported cases of racist abuse on the opening weekend of the EFL season earlier this month.

James McClean of Stoke City, Southend United striker Theo Robinson, Bambo Diaby of Barnsley and the sister of Fulham defender Cyrus Christie were all involved in incidents of 'discriminatory abuse'.

Kick It Out also produced a report which was released in July which showed reports of racist abuse increased by 43% last season, with 274 cases compared with 192 the previous season.