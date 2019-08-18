Dani Alves scores winner on Sao Paulo debut as they beat Ceara 1-0
-
- From the section Football
Dani Alves scored the winner on his Sao Paulo debut as they beat Ceara 1-0 in the Brazilian Serie A.
Alves, 36, left Paris St-Germain during the summer and joined the club he supports earlier this month.
Despite spending his career as a right-back, he was played in midfield on his debut and struck from close range in the 40th minute.
He recently captained Brazil to the Copa America trophy and was voted player of the tournament.
Alves is the only player to win 40 trophies across club and international competition.
Line-ups
São Paulo
- 23Volpi
- 20Torres Belén
- 3AlvesBooked at 70mins
- 4Vieira Martins
- 6Manoel da Silva
- 28das Neves Pinheiro
- 39dos SantosSubstituted forFrezarin Buenoat 72'minutes
- 10Alves da Silva
- 14Liziero PereiraSubstituted forVinicius da Silva Santosat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Cardoso da SilvaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNunes de Castroat 82'minutes
- 21Santana de Vasconcelos
Substitutes
- 1Fernandes Filho
- 2de Souza
- 11Nunes de Castro
- 12Frezarin Bueno
- 13Vinicius da Silva Santos
- 16Pinheiro da Conceição
- 17Farias
- 18de Oliveira Silva
- 19Silva Rocha Calazans
- 25Rodrigues dos Santos
- 26Silveira Gomes
- 43da Silva Costa Filho
Ceará
- 12Goncalves da Silva
- 22BritoBooked at 90mins
- 3de Jesus Santos
- 13Anacleto LeandroSubstituted fordos Santos Alvesat 53'minutes
- 6Cardoso
- 8Dias Acosta
- 19Goncalves
- 82Carvalho da SilvaSubstituted forGonçalves Martinsat 71'minutes
- 89Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha
- 45Moreira de LimaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 79'minutes
- 98Cardoso dos Santos
Substitutes
- 1Oliveira de França
- 2Ribeiro Da Silva
- 7Gonçalves Martins
- 10de Oliveira Silva
- 11Pereira do Nascimento
- 27Gomes dos Santos
- 36dos Santos Alves
- 55Oliveira dos Santos
- 77Silveira da Silva
- Referee:
- Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior
Match Stats
Home TeamSão PauloAway TeamCeará
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16