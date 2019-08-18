Brazilian Série A
São Paulo1Ceará0

Dani Alves scores winner on Sao Paulo debut as they beat Ceara 1-0

Dani Alves
Alves (left) played as a midfielder on Sunday

Dani Alves scored the winner on his Sao Paulo debut as they beat Ceara 1-0 in the Brazilian Serie A.

Alves, 36, left Paris St-Germain during the summer and joined the club he supports earlier this month.

Despite spending his career as a right-back, he was played in midfield on his debut and struck from close range in the 40th minute.

He recently captained Brazil to the Copa America trophy and was voted player of the tournament.

Alves is the only player to win 40 trophies across club and international competition.

Line-ups

São Paulo

  • 23Volpi
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 3AlvesBooked at 70mins
  • 4Vieira Martins
  • 6Manoel da Silva
  • 28das Neves Pinheiro
  • 39dos SantosSubstituted forFrezarin Buenoat 72'minutes
  • 10Alves da Silva
  • 14Liziero PereiraSubstituted forVinicius da Silva Santosat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Cardoso da SilvaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNunes de Castroat 82'minutes
  • 21Santana de Vasconcelos

Substitutes

  • 1Fernandes Filho
  • 2de Souza
  • 11Nunes de Castro
  • 12Frezarin Bueno
  • 13Vinicius da Silva Santos
  • 16Pinheiro da Conceição
  • 17Farias
  • 18de Oliveira Silva
  • 19Silva Rocha Calazans
  • 25Rodrigues dos Santos
  • 26Silveira Gomes
  • 43da Silva Costa Filho

Ceará

  • 12Goncalves da Silva
  • 22BritoBooked at 90mins
  • 3de Jesus Santos
  • 13Anacleto LeandroSubstituted fordos Santos Alvesat 53'minutes
  • 6Cardoso
  • 8Dias Acosta
  • 19Goncalves
  • 82Carvalho da SilvaSubstituted forGonçalves Martinsat 71'minutes
  • 89Galhardo do Nascimento Rocha
  • 45Moreira de LimaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 79'minutes
  • 98Cardoso dos Santos

Substitutes

  • 1Oliveira de França
  • 2Ribeiro Da Silva
  • 7Gonçalves Martins
  • 10de Oliveira Silva
  • 11Pereira do Nascimento
  • 27Gomes dos Santos
  • 36dos Santos Alves
  • 55Oliveira dos Santos
  • 77Silveira da Silva
Referee:
Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior

Match Stats

Home TeamSão PauloAway TeamCeará
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th August 2019

  • São PauloSão Paulo1CearáCeará0
  • GrêmioGrêmio1PalmeirasPalmeiras1
  • BahiaBahia1GoiásGoiás1
  • CruzeiroCruzeiro2SantosSantos0
  • FluminenseFluminense0CSACSA1
  • ChapecoenseChapecoense0AvaíAvaí0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Santos15102325141132
2Flamengo1593332181430
3Palmeiras1586124101430
4Atlético Mineiro158342216627
5São Paulo147611991027
6Corinthians15762178927
7Internacional157351712524
8Athletico Paranaense147162214822
9Botafogo157171415-122
10Bahia155641715221
11Ceará156271914520
12Goiás155371424-1018
13Grêmio154651820-218
14Fortaleza EC155281621-517
15Vasco da Gama154561422-817
16Cruzeiro153571322-914
17Fluminense153391925-612
18Chapecoense152581527-1211
19CSA15258422-1811
20Avaí15078720-137
View full Brazilian Série A table

