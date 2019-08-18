Dani Alves scores winner on Sao Paulo debut as they beat Ceara 1-0

Alves (left) played as a midfielder on Sunday

Dani Alves scored the winner on his Sao Paulo debut as they beat Ceara 1-0 in the Brazilian Serie A.

Alves, 36, left Paris St-Germain during the summer and joined the club he supports earlier this month.

Despite spending his career as a right-back, he was played in midfield on his debut and struck from close range in the 40th minute.

He recently captained Brazil to the Copa America trophy and was voted player of the tournament.

Alves is the only player to win 40 trophies across club and international competition.