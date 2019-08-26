Dagenham & Redbridge 3-2 Yeovil Town

Joe Quigley struck deep into injury time to give Dagenham a 3-2 National League win against Yeovil at Victoria Road.

It looked like the points would be shared but Quigley popped up at the far post to head home James Dobson's cross.

All the goals came in the second half, with Rhys Murphy heading the Visitors in front shortly after the restart. Goals from Quigley and Manny Onariase turned the game on its head but Yeovil equalised after 82 minutes through Matt Worthington.

It stayed that way until the fifth minute of time added on at the end of the match when Quigley netted his second goal of the afternoon.

