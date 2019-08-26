Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Yeovil Town 2.
Dagenham & Redbridge 3-2 Yeovil Town
Joe Quigley struck deep into injury time to give Dagenham a 3-2 National League win against Yeovil at Victoria Road.
It looked like the points would be shared but Quigley popped up at the far post to head home James Dobson's cross.
All the goals came in the second half, with Rhys Murphy heading the Visitors in front shortly after the restart. Goals from Quigley and Manny Onariase turned the game on its head but Yeovil equalised after 82 minutes through Matt Worthington.
It stayed that way until the fifth minute of time added on at the end of the match when Quigley netted his second goal of the afternoon.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1Justham
- 22EleftheriouSubstituted forLuqueat 54'minutes
- 4Onariase
- 8Brundle
- 5Croll
- 6Clark
- 11GrahamSubstituted forDobsonat 54'minutes
- 12Robinson
- 7McQueen
- 10Balanta
- 15Quigley
Substitutes
- 3Gordon
- 14Grant
- 16Phipps
- 19Luque
- 20Dobson
Yeovil
- 12Brzozowski
- 2AlcockSubstituted forHuttonat 46'minutes
- 3Dickinson
- 9Murphy
- 7Worthington
- 6WilkinsonBooked at 13mins
- 8D'AthSubstituted forHippolyteat 79'minutes
- 14Duffus
- 18Skendi
- 19Bradbury
- 26LeeSubstituted forWhelanat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Hippolyte
- 16Rogers
- 21Shako
- 23Whelan
- 24Hutton
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
- Attendance:
- 1,453
Live Text
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Yeovil Town 2.
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Yeovil Town 2. Joe Quigley (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Yeovil Town 2. Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Yeovil Town 1. Manny Onariase (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Myles Hippolyte replaces Lawson D'Ath.
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Tom Whelan replaces Charlie Lee.
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Yeovil Town 1. Joe Quigley (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. James Dobson replaces Bagasan Graham.
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joan Luque replaces Andrew Eleftheriou.
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Remeao Hutton replaces Craig Alcock.
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil Town 1. Rhys Murphy (Yeovil Town).
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil Town 0.
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.