National League
Dag & Red3Yeovil2

Dagenham & Redbridge 3-2 Yeovil Town

Joe Quigley struck deep into injury time to give Dagenham a 3-2 National League win against Yeovil at Victoria Road.

It looked like the points would be shared but Quigley popped up at the far post to head home James Dobson's cross.

All the goals came in the second half, with Rhys Murphy heading the Visitors in front shortly after the restart. Goals from Quigley and Manny Onariase turned the game on its head but Yeovil equalised after 82 minutes through Matt Worthington.

It stayed that way until the fifth minute of time added on at the end of the match when Quigley netted his second goal of the afternoon.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 22EleftheriouSubstituted forLuqueat 54'minutes
  • 4Onariase
  • 8Brundle
  • 5Croll
  • 6Clark
  • 11GrahamSubstituted forDobsonat 54'minutes
  • 12Robinson
  • 7McQueen
  • 10Balanta
  • 15Quigley

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 14Grant
  • 16Phipps
  • 19Luque
  • 20Dobson

Yeovil

  • 12Brzozowski
  • 2AlcockSubstituted forHuttonat 46'minutes
  • 3Dickinson
  • 9Murphy
  • 7Worthington
  • 6WilkinsonBooked at 13mins
  • 8D'AthSubstituted forHippolyteat 79'minutes
  • 14Duffus
  • 18Skendi
  • 19Bradbury
  • 26LeeSubstituted forWhelanat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Hippolyte
  • 16Rogers
  • 21Shako
  • 23Whelan
  • 24Hutton
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
1,453

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Yeovil Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Yeovil Town 2.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Yeovil Town 2. Joe Quigley (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Yeovil Town 2. Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Yeovil Town 1. Manny Onariase (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Myles Hippolyte replaces Lawson D'Ath.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Tom Whelan replaces Charlie Lee.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Yeovil Town 1. Joe Quigley (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. James Dobson replaces Bagasan Graham.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joan Luque replaces Andrew Eleftheriou.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Remeao Hutton replaces Craig Alcock.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil Town 1. Rhys Murphy (Yeovil Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil Town 0.

Booking

Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Woking7601134918
2Bromley7520137617
3Halifax7511145916
4Solihull Moors6411157813
5Maidenhead United7412116513
6Dover7403109112
7Stockport7322107311
8Torquay73221112-111
9Sutton United7241108210
10Barnet724198110
11Dag & Red73131012-210
12Notts County723212849
13Wrexham72321011-19
14Fylde7232711-49
15Harrogate7223910-18
16Hartlepool72231012-28
17Yeovil721489-17
18Barrow7214912-37
19Boreham Wood7124910-15
20Aldershot712459-45
21Eastleigh612337-45
22Chesterfield7043913-44
23Ebbsfleet7115816-84
24Chorley7043517-124
Top Stories