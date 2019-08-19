Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Morton, Dembele

Celtic have missed out on Croatian wonderboy Luka Ivanusec, after he opted to stay in his home city. (Sun)

Morton have sent a letter to the Scottish FA over the conduct of fourth official Kevin Graham in their loss to Hibs. (Daily Record - print edition)

Gary Holt revealed he had taken Aymen Souda off at half-time in Livingston's cup win over Forfar Athletic on Saturday "because he was rubbish". (National - print edition)

Juventus have stepped up their interest in former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. (Sun)

Celtic's Europa League opponents AIK were booed off the park by their fans after losing 2-1 at home to Kalmar. (Football Scotland)

Legia Warsaw kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet as they warmed up for the visit of Rangers with a 1-0 win over Zaglebie Lubin. (Sun - print edition)

Russian outfit Torpedo Moscow have launched tartan strips in tribute to their Scottish founders. (Sun - print edition)