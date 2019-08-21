Stephen McDonnell: Warrenpoint boss says they can't afford to lose first six games again

Last season was McDonnell's second full campaign as Warrenpoint boss

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell has warned his players they cannot afford to repeat the poor start they made to last season.

The former Celtic player was very critical of his side after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Glenavon meant they have lost their three opening games.

Point lost their first six games last year before recovering to comfortably avoid relegation, but McDonnell is demanding performances improve.

"We haven't played yet," he said.

"That poor start was inexperience last year, but that can't be the script again this season.

"Unfortunately, some of our players look like they are waiting for six games again before we kick into playing properly.

"We're three games down, have conceded 12 goals, haven't scored one yet and are on zero points, so right now I don't draw any confidence from anything we did last year at all."

With Linfield in Europa League action on Thursday night, their game against Warrenpoint on Saturday has been postponed.

It leaves the Irish Cup semi-finalists without a game until they host H&W Welders in the League Cup next Tuesday, which is something McDonnell is hoping to address.

"We need to start winning games of football and moving in the right direction - it doesn't matter if that's in the cup or the league," he added.

"The break is not what the team needs, even if it might give us the chance to get some more players available again.

"But we clearly need to be playing more games and if that means having to arrange an in-house friendly then that is maybe what we will have to do."

Point, who are bottom after three games following last season's 10th-place finish, are at home to Cliftonville in their next Irish Premiership outing on 31 August.