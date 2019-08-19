Beckham anniversary goal: Jonny Addis says wonder strike was no fluke

Media playback is not supported on this device 23 years after Beckham's wonder goal, this happens!

Jonny Addis has revealed that his wonder strike for Ballymena United against Larne was not the first time he has scored a goal from that distance.

The defender's effort from his own half in Saturday's win came on the 23rd anniversary of David Beckham's famous halfway-line strike against Wimbledon.

Addis was quick to dispel any suggestion that he didn't mean to score, saying it is something he has attempted a few times in his career.

"Yes, I 100% meant it," he said.

"A few people have asked me the question, which I suppose is understandable given the nature of the goal. There were also a few Larne players in and around me which might have made it look like a 50-50.

"But you can see from the highlights that I've had a glance at the keeper and could see he was well off his line. I've then stuttered my run to line myself up and have a dig at it.

"It's something that I've tried four or five times in my career and I actually scored one very similar to it for Carrick Rangers reserves away to Lisburn Distillery.

"I was playing left-midfield at the time and remember the keeper falling as he tried to get back and save it. A few of the boys remembered that one, which helped my case to prove this one wasn't a fluke."

Addis's celebration was a tribute to his nephew who was born on Saturday morning

Coming as it did on the same date as then-Manchester United midfielder David Beckham scored one of the most iconic goals in English football history, it wasn't long before the comparisons between the two strikes began.

Addis's goal became something of a social media sensation and the primary school teacher expects he may hear about it when the new term resumes next week.

"My phone has been pretty busy in the last few days. I suppose it's not every week that Match of the Day retweets one of your goals, so you have to enjoy it," he continued.

"I grew up remembering Beckham's goal being shown on TV all the time and as we were walking off the pitch a few players in our squad mentioned that mine was being compared to his. It was nice to get such a special goal.

"Some of the kids in school like to give me a bit of stick about football results when I go in on a Monday, so I'm sure there may be one or two remarks. It won't be long before I'm brought back down to earth."