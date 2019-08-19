Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic swaps Orlando Pirates for Zamalek

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has also coached at national level with Rwanda and Uganda

Serbian Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been confirmed as coach of Egypt's Zamalek a day after he left his role at South Africa's Orlando Pirates.

The 49-year-old said "my dream has come true of becoming the coach of Zamalek" at his unveiling.

"I have been in Africa for 19 years now and one of the few clubs in my heart was Zamalek because my uncle Dusan Nenkovic was a coach here," he said.

Nenkovic, who also coached Egypt, was in charge in 1985 into 1986.

Zamalek's president Mortada Mansour announced that Micho has signed a one-year deal as he replaces Swiss coach Christian Gross, whose contract was not renewed in May.

"I wish him all the best, he signed a one-year contract. I tried to sign Micho two years ago but we failed, he is a very good coach," Mansour said.

Micho, the former Uganda and Rwanda coach, said he would be bringing a wealth of experience to the Confederation Cup holders.

"I have worked in seven African countries and been in 50 of the 54 nations so I am not coming alone, I am coming with a network of friends across Africa," he explained.

"I am impressed by the winning mentality of the team, the president and the board members and I have joined the right place if you feel winning is your culture.

"You need to love not just be a supporter of Zamalek before you can coach then.

"Instead of talking big we want our work to speak for us."

On Friday Orlando Pirates released a simple statement to explain Micho's departure after two seasons at the club.

"The club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management's decision to accept Mr Sredojevic to vacate his position," a at based on reasons he has presented which are of a personal nature," Pirates said.