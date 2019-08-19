St Johnstone: Tommy Wright sets target for Michael O'Halloran and Matty Kennedy

Matty Kennedy scored against Livingston in their St Johnstone's league outing

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has urged wingers Michael O'Halloran and Matty Kennedy to hit "at least a dozen goals" this season.

O'Halloran, 28, is yet to find the net this term while Kennedy, 24, has three.

Wright's side have one point from their two Scottish Premiership matches, having come from two down to draw with Livingston last time out.

"Except from the season Stevie May scored 27, we've always relied on goals from all areas of the pitch" he said.

"It's good for others to chip in - ideally we need to get a striker who can give us double digits.

"But we want defenders, midfielders and wide players to chip in, and Matty and Michael in particular, we should be looking at a return of at least a dozen goals and hopefully that will be the case."

Last month a deal to bring back Aberdeen striker May fell through at the last minute, while Saints have also been linked with a loan deal for Hibernian forward Oli Shaw.

Although he did not comment on specific targets, Wright confirmed bringing in a striker is still "the priority" for the club before next month's transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, winger Drey Wright, who has been sidelined since November, is back in training.

"He's been able to train everyday with us and he's looking really good," added Wright.

"Until he gets the okay from the consultant who did the operation he can't be involved in games. I don't think that'll be too long, it will probably be after the international break, which will be the middle of September."