Kane Vincent-Young: Ipswich Town sign Colchester United defender

Kane Vincent-Young started Colchester's first two games of the League Two season

Ipswich Town have signed right-back Kane Vincent-Young from Colchester on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The League One club agreed a fee on Thursday for the 23-year-old, who has made 126 appearances for the U's.

Vincent-Young can also play at left-back, with Ipswich having the option of extending his deal by a further year.

He follows Sammie Szmodics (Bristol City) and Frankie Kent (Peterborough) in leaving League Two Colchester for clubs in higher divisions this summer.

