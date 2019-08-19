Mark Hudson: Huddersfield Town caretaker boss wants to manage club

Mark Hudson made the last of his 109 Huddersfield appearances in April 2017

Huddersfield Town caretaker Mark Hudson says he wants to manage the club "one day" after replacing Jan Siewert.

The ex-Terriers centre-back, 37, was a first-team coach under German Siewert, who was sacked on Friday after just one win in his seven months as boss.

Hudson will take charge of Town's visit to his old club Cardiff on Wednesday.

"I felt for him - it's been a tough situation, a tough 18 months to two years with not winning as many matches as this club should do," Hudson said.

"Players on the pitch trained hard every day, bought into what we were doing, they tried to implement what was put across and for whatever reason it didn't happen."

The former Crystal Palace defender was part of the Huddersfield team promoted to the Premier League in 2016-17.

However, after being relegated last season, the Yorkshire side have just one point from three games and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One side Lincoln.

Asked what had been lacking, Hudson told BBC Radio Leeds: "I'd say high energy. It should be expected but it hasn't happened.

"I do want to be a football manager and hopefully it'll be at this football club, one day, but my focus is this week and the first game is my main focus. I won't look beyond that."

'We tried running before we could walk'

Former Aston Villa and Bournemouth centre-back Tommy Elphick was signed by Siewert this summer and has started each of their Championship matches this term.

When asked whether he wanted Hudson to get the job permanently, Elphick said: "Of course - at the end of the day we all want to win on Wednesday, that's the most important thing.

"If we can win Wednesday and Saturday then obviously Mark's going to have a great chance of getting the job."

Elphick, 31, insisted that the Huddersfield dressing room was together, but acknowledged it might have taken time for Siewert's methods to pay off.

He said: "The club went like-for-like and for whatever reason it hasn't happened. He was always probably in the shadows of David Wagner and trying to aspire for us to be at that level again.

"I think we were a team that was trying to run before we could walk - I think we were trying to do something that was very hard to hit off."