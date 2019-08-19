Middlesborough left-back Patrick Reading named in Scotland U21 squad

Scot Gemmill

Middlesbrough left-back Patrick Reading has been named in the Scotland Under-21 for next month's European Championship qualifiers with San Marino and Croatia.

Reading, 20, featured in last season's Football League Trophy for Boro.

Rangers goalkeeper Kieran Wright, Ayr midfielder Stephen Kelly and Hibernian's on-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton are also included.

Scot Gemmill's side host San Marino on 5 September and take on Croatia in Sibenik five days later.

Feyenoord defender George Johnston retains his place in the squad after featuring in March's games against Mexico and Sweden while he was still at Liverpool.

Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan is called up again after missing out on being capped last time.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Ross Doohan (Ayr United), Robby McCrorie (Queen of the South), Kieran Wright (Rangers)

Defenders: Daniel Harvie (Ayr United), George Johnston (Feyenoord), Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth), Tom McIntyre (Reading), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Patrick Reading (Middlesborough)

Midfielders: Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Jordan Holsgrove (Reading), Stephen Kelly (Ayr United), Kyle Magennis (St Mirren), Kyle McAllister (St Mirren), Lewis Smith (Hamilton).

Forwards: Fraser Hornby (Everton), Michael Johnston (Celtic), Connor McLennan (Aberdeen), Glenn Middleton (Hibernian), James Scott (Motherwell).