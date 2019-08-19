George Marsh: Leyton Orient sign Tottenham midfielder on loan

George Marsh played for Spurs against Juventus in pre-season

Leyton Orient have signed Tottenham midfielder George Marsh on loan until January.

The 20-year-old, who made his competitive debut in the FA Cup this year, signed a new contract with his parent club in May.

Marsh was part of the travelling squad for last season's Uefa Champions League final against Liverpool and can also play at centre-back and right-back.

Interim coach Ross Embleton believes Marsh can "make a big impression".

He told the O's club website: "George and the way he is and the level of intensity in how he works certainly gives him the opportunity to make this a successful loan period for him."

Marsh could make his debut in Tuesday's League Two fixture away to Mansfield.

