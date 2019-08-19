George Marsh: Leyton Orient sign Tottenham midfielder on loan

George Marsh played against Juventus in pre-season
George Marsh played for Spurs against Juventus in pre-season

Leyton Orient have signed Tottenham midfielder George Marsh on loan until January.

The 20-year-old, who made his competitive debut in the FA Cup this year, signed a new contract with his parent club in May.

Marsh was part of the travelling squad for last season's Uefa Champions League final against Liverpool and can also play at centre-back and right-back.

Interim coach Ross Embleton believes Marsh can "make a big impression".

He told the O's club website: "George and the way he is and the level of intensity in how he works certainly gives him the opportunity to make this a successful loan period for him."

Marsh could make his debut in Tuesday's League Two fixture away to Mansfield.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories