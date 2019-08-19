No review of handball rule after Gabriel Jesus goal disallowed, say football's law-makers

Media playback is not supported on this device Match of the Day: Handball rule is ridiculous - Danny Murphy

There will be no review of the handball law after Gabriel Jesus' disallowed goal for Manchester City against Tottenham, say football's rule-makers.

A video assistant referee (VAR) review ruled the ball had brushed Aymeric Laporte's arm in the build-up to Jesus' effort in the Premier League game.

The law, amended on 1 June, states any use of the hand which leads to a goal or a chance will be penalised.

Law-makers Ifab said one incident would not trigger a review.

Lukas Brud, a spokesperson for the International Football Association Board, added: "The laws are fairly clear. It's more about acceptance and communication rather than saying, 'Oh, now we have to react immediately and change something'.

"We constantly monitor what is happening in football every day. If we feel that something needs to be reviewed, then of course we put it on the agenda, we discuss it with the various bodies of the Ifab, including our panels who also bring comments forward sometimes."

After Saturday's match, which finished 2-2, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that he would "have to accept" the VAR decision.

He added: "It's tough because we scored a goal late on. But ask VAR people, not me."