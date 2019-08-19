Football gossip: Neymar, Eriksen, Varane, Vorm, Mustafi, Ibe, Bravo

Barcelona are set to make an offer to sign Neymar, 27, on loan from Paris St-Germain this week with an option to make the deal permanent next summer. (ESPN)

Juventus have opened talks with PSG as they enter the race to sign forward Neymar, who joined the French club for £200m in 2017. (AS)

Barcelona are not prepared to give up on their dream of taking Brazil the international back to the Camp Nou. (Marca)

PSG are willing to offer Neymar to Real Madrid in return for centre-back Raphael Varane, 26, and 19-year-old winger Vinicius Jr. (Telefoot, via Sun)

Tottenham's Denmark international Christian Eriksen, 27, is only interested in joining three teams, Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus. (ESPN)

Liverpool could sign former Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm, 35, who remains without a club after being released last summer. (Caught Offside)

Arsenal are prepared to let Germany international defender Shkodran Mustafi, 27, move to Roma on a season-long loan with the view to a £23m permanent deal. (Forza Roma, via Sun)

Celtic are keen to tie up a loan deal for Bournemouth's Jordan Ibe, 23, before the Scottish transfer window closes on 2 September. (Express)

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all sent scouts to watch 16-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga inspire Rennes to victory over Paris St-Germain. (Mail)

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 36, is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season on a free transfer. (Sun)

No review of handball rule Law-makers rule out change following Gabriel Jesus controversy

Former Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente, 34, is close to joining Lazio on a free transfer after being released by Spurs in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Monaco are targeting out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 25, and Southampton's Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina, 25, before the end of the European transfer deadline. (L'Equipe, via Talksport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated France international Paul Pogba, 26, will not leave Manchester United this summer. (Sky Sports)

Juventus are preparing a bid in the region of 10m euros (£9m) for Barcelona left-back Juan Miranda, 19. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lazio's Brazilian defender Wallace, 24, who was linked with Wolves during the transfer window, is now in line for a switch to Valencia or Monaco.(Birmingham Mail)

West Ham are keen to secure Manuel Lanzini to a new long-term contract as the 26-year-old Argentina international midfielder has only 12 months remaining on his present deal. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United's Argentina international defender Marcos Rojo, 29, was denied a move to Everton on transfer deadline day because the Glazers see the Toffees as a direct rival. (Express)