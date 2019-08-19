Sheffield United: George Baldock signs new contract

Baldock started his career at MK Dons before loan spells with Tamworth and Oxford United

George Baldock has signed a new three-year contract with Sheffield United.

The right-back, 23, joined the Blades in the summer of 2017 from MK Dons and has featured in their first two Premier League games.

Baldock has made 67 appearances and scored two goals for United as well as helping them win promotion from the Championship last season.

"The club is going places and I want to be part of it, it was as simple as that really," he said.

"It's been a great start to the season, I just want to keep putting the performances in and see where it takes us."