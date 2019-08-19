Bolton Wanderers: Doncaster Rovers match postponed over welfare concerns

Bolton have said they will provide details about ticket refunds for fans in due course

Bolton Wanderers have postponed Tuesday's League One match against Doncaster Rovers, amid welfare concerns for the young players in their squad.

Wanderers have been in administration since May.

They were only able to field three senior outfield players for Saturday's 5-0 loss to Tranmere Rovers.

"Whilst the threat of further sanctions is obvious, nothing can be allowed to impact on the welfare of such a young group," a club statement said.

"With so many senior players injured or unavailable, the squad has performed heroically."

Manager Phil Parkinson said after the Tranmere defeat he had contacted the English Football League to voice his concerns about player welfare.

Luke Murphy, Jason Lowe and James Weir were the only senior outfield players available for the game at Prenton Park, a week after a starting XI with an average age of 19 drew 0-0 with Coventry in League One.

Further delay to Football Ventures takeover

Wanderers are currently awaiting the completion of a takeover by Football Ventures.

Laurence Bassini, who failed with his own bid to buy the club before it went into administration, was awarded a court order blocking the sale on 8 August.

That was amended and adjourned six days later, allowing a takeover to go through, but it is yet to be completed.

"It is with real regret and a deepening sense of frustration that we have been forced to postpone tomorrow's fixture," the club's administrators added.

"But after consultation with the club's medical staff, it is obvious that to call on them for another match without an adequate break would be detrimental to both their welfare and development, which cannot be allowed.

"Following recent events, the legal position of various parties has altered which means a delay in completion [of the club's takeover]. In this situation, it is very difficult to attract available players to the club.

"I will be discussing the implications with the EFL but, in the meantime, I would call on all parties involved with the acquisition of the club and hotel to end this intolerable delay and secure once and for all the future of Bolton Wanderers."

The Trotters' final game of the 2018-19 season against Brentford was postponed after Wanderers' players refused to play because of unpaid wages.

BBC Radio Sheffield reports that, at the time of Bolton's statement on Monday concerning the postponement of Tuesday's game, Doncaster were not aware that a decision had been taken.

Rovers are understood to be continuing to prepare for Tuesday's fixture until they are told otherwise.