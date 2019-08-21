Legia Warsaw v Rangers: Poles pose stiff test for Steven Gerrard's side

Legia will go third in the Ekstraklasa after five matches if they win their game in hand against bottom club Wilsa Plock

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Standing between Rangers and a second consecutive crack at the Europa League group stage are Legia Warsaw.

Runners-up to surprise Ekstraklasa winners Piast Gliwice last season, Aleksandar Vukovic's side are aiming to do to Rangers what they did to Celtic under Henning Berg in 2014 - albeit without the use of an ineligible player this time.

That Champions League qualifying elimination - having won 6-1 on aggregate - may still rankle but only Tomasz Jodlowiec and Inaki Astiz remain from the side that humbled Ronny Deila's team.

It would appear the 2019 vintage are not of the same calibre, having failed to sparkle in earlier rounds against Europa of Gibraltar, Finnish side KuPS and the Greeks of Atromitos.

Still, it would be churlish to dismiss the Poles, whose strengths seem to be more defensive than offensive currently. They have kept clean sheets in all of their Europa League qualifiers thus far and in their last five matches in all competitions.

That would suggest Steven Gerrard's free-scoring side will face their toughest challenge yet this season in the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday.

They have lost only once in 10 games - that on the first day of the league season at home to Pogon Szczecin but on the flip side, they have won just three of their six home games, so Gerrard and his players need not feel any sense of trepidation over the task in hand.

Players to watch

Radoslaw Majecki is keeping former Dundee United keeper Radoslaw Cierzniak out of the team

Radoslaw Majecki has been first-choice goalkeeper for almost a year now and eight clean sheets already this season suggests why. Indeed, the 19-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal after breaking into the first team. He is currently keeping the former Dundee United keeper Radoslaw Cierzniak out of the team.

Experienced Polish international Artur Jedrzejczyk can play in central defence or at left back and is a key figure in Legia's miserly backline. Now in his second spell at the club, he was brought back two-and-a-half years ago from Krasnodar, having left Legia in a £2m deal in 2013. His partnership with Igor Lewczuk over the last six games has coincided with the run of clean sheets, so Alfredo Morelos will do well to add to his nine goals on Thursday.

Spanish striker Carlitos has been used sparingly at the start of the season, with the 19-year-old Croatian Sandro Kulenovic often preferred - a move that has not always found favour with the Legia supporters. His only goals this season came in the 3-0 home win over Europa, but a record of 19 goals in 45 games last year suggest he could be a threat if Vukovic decides to play him on Thursday. Kulenovic was booed off on Sunday - his sixth game without a goal - so it may well be Carlitos who leads the Legia line against Rangers.

Match stats