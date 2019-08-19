Lurgan Celtic withdraw from Intermediate League for financial reasons

Lurgan Celtic beat Portadown to reach the Irish Cup semi-finals in 2016

Lurgan Celtic's withdrawal from the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League has been confirmed by the Northern Ireland Football League.

The county Armagh club notified NIFL of their decision last week because of financial reasons and difficulties in attracting players.

However attempts were then made to secure support for the club.

But Lurgan Celtic told NIFL on Monday that they had upheld their original decision.

The Premier Intermediate League will be contested by the remaining 11 clubs and there will be no relegation following Lurgan Celtic's exit.

Lurgan Celtic's youth structures will remain in place with the club looking to revive their senior side next season.

The county Armagh shocked Portadown to reach the Irish Cup semi-finals as recently as 2016 before losing to Linfield at the last-four stage.