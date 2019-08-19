Tomer Hemed: Charlton Athletic sign striker as Brighton release Israel international

Tomer Hemed spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers

Charlton Athletic have signed Brighton striker Tomer Hemed on a free transfer after a deal was agreed to cancel his contract with the Premier League club.

The 32-year-old had been with Brighton since 2015, scoring 30 times in 97 league appearances for the Seagulls.

"At this stage in his career, Tomer wants to play regular football and at Charlton he has the opportunity to do that," Albion boss Graham Potter said.

"There's no doubt he's been a great player for this club."

Israel's Hemed has signed a one-year deal with Lee Bowyer's Championship side.

Potter added: "He played an integral part in winning promotion from the Championship, and scored some crucial goals in the Premier League.

"During the short time I've been here, he's been a fantastic professional. On behalf of the club I'd like to thank him for his service and wish him all the very best."

