Fulham v Southampton
Line-ups
Fulham
- 12Rodák
- 22Christie
- 6McDonald
- 20Le Marchand
- 23Bryan
- 8JohansenBooked at 47mins
- 33O'Riley
- 36De La Torre
- 47Kamara
- 25Onomah
- 14De Cordova-Reid
Substitutes
- 4Odoi
- 32Norman
- 34Opoku
- 35Francois
- 38Davis
- 39Taylor-Crossdale
- 43S Sessegnon
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 2Cédric Soares
- 35Bednarek
- 38DansoBooked at 6mins
- 23Højbjerg
- 14Romeu
- 16Ward-ProwseBooked at 8mins
- 19Boufal
- 12Djenepo
- 20Obafemi
- 22Redmond
Substitutes
- 3Yoshida
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9Ings
- 17Armstrong
- 28Gunn
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 8,467
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 0, Southampton 1. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).
Kevin Danso (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
Second Half
Second Half begins Fulham 0, Southampton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Fulham 0, Southampton 0.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Southampton. Jan Bednarek tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).
Foul by Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham).
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luca De La Torre.
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Luca De La Torre (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aboubakar Kamara.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).
Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luca De La Torre (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.