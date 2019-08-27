Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.
Crystal Palace v Colchester United
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 35Woods
- 34KellySubstituted forCahillat 45'minutes
- 6Dann
- 10Townsend
- 22McCarthy
- 23Camarasa
- 44Riedewald
- 7Meyer
- 21WickhamSubstituted forZahaat 63'minutes
- 17Benteke
Substitutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 9J Ayew
- 11Zaha
- 19Henderson
- 24Cahill
- 36Tavares
- 37Kirby
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 21Clampin
- 7Senior
- 14Comley
- 24Stevenson
- 26Gambin
- 45Nouble
- 9Norris
Substitutes
- 10Brown
- 11Cowan-Hall
- 17James
- 19Kensdale
- 27Chilvers
- 29Ross
- 49Poku
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha replaces Connor Wickham.
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
Foul by Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Connor Wickham tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
Foul by Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Norris (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
Foul by Sam Woods (Crystal Palace).
Ryan Clampin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Gary Cahill replaces Martin Kelly.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
Offside, Colchester United. Tom Eastman tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.
Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Eastman with a headed pass.
Foul by Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Courtney Senior (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Stevenson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
Foul by Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace).
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McCarthy.
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Gambin (Colchester United).
Match report to follow.