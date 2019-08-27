Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise.
Plymouth Argyle v Reading
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 1Cooper
- 5Wootton
- 6Canavan
- 25Grant
- 8Edwards
- 22Moore
- 14Baxter
- 10Mayor
- 21McFadzean
- 39Rudden
- 9TaylorSubstituted forLolosat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sawyer
- 4Aimson
- 15Grant
- 19Lolos
- 20Randell
- 24Palmer
- 29Fletcher
Reading
- 1Walker
- 22Howe
- 34Osho
- 35Odimayo
- 11Obita
- 21Olise
- 8Rinomhota
- 26AdamBooked at 24mins
- 39Barrett
- 15Loader
- 19Meite
Substitutes
- 4Morrison
- 9Baldock
- 18Boyé
- 20Neves Virgínia
- 36Medford-Smith
- 38Nevers
- 41Coleman
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Teddy Howe (Reading).
Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Josh Grant.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Reading 1. Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Klaidi Lolos.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Loader.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Obita.
Foul by Teddy Howe (Reading).
Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Akinwale Odimayo (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Reading).
Klaidi Lolos (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Attempt blocked. Danny Loader (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Osho with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Rinomhota.
Second Half
Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 1, Reading 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Klaidi Lolos replaces Ryan Taylor.
Half Time
First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Reading 1.
Offside, Reading. Josh Barrett tries a through ball, but Yakou Meite is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise.
Hand ball by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Reading).
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danny Loader (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yakou Meite with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Reading 1. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Mayor.
Foul by Danny Loader (Reading).
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Akinwale Odimayo (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Wootton.
Foul by Akinwale Odimayo (Reading).
Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Teddy Howe.
Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).
Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.