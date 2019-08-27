EFL Cup
Bristol Rovers1Brighton1

Bristol Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 32Jaakkola
  • 22Hare
  • 16Davies
  • 5Craig
  • 15Kilgour
  • 11Leahy
  • 8O Clarke
  • 6Upson
  • 4Ogogo
  • 10Nichols
  • 29AdeboyejoSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 2Little
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 17Smith
  • 18Kelly
  • 23Bennett
  • 33Rodman

Brighton

  • 27Button
  • 14Balogun
  • 15Webster
  • 3Bong
  • 46Alzate
  • 18Mooy
  • 13Groß
  • 30Bernardo
  • 16Jahanbakhsh
  • 44Connolly
  • 17Murray

Substitutes

  • 23Steele
  • 28Baluta
  • 39Ahannach
  • 41Sanders
  • 50Cochrane
  • 51Davies
  • 58Roberts
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Abu Ogogo with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jonson Clarke-Harris replaces Victor Adeboyejo.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leon Balogun tries a through ball, but Aaron Connolly is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo.

Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Davies (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt saved. Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

David Button (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers).

Foul by Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol Rovers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steven Alzate tries a through ball, but Pascal Groß is caught offside.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Murray.

Attempt blocked. Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Anssi Jaakkola.

Attempt saved. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo.

Foul by Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Josh Hare (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bristol Rovers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

Attempt blocked. Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luke Leahy.

Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo.

Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt missed. Victor Adeboyejo (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Leahy with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Adam Webster.

Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers).

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Adam Webster.

Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

Top Stories