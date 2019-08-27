Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Abu Ogogo with a headed pass.
Bristol Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 32Jaakkola
- 22Hare
- 16Davies
- 5Craig
- 15Kilgour
- 11Leahy
- 8O Clarke
- 6Upson
- 4Ogogo
- 10Nichols
- 29AdeboyejoSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 2Little
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 17Smith
- 18Kelly
- 23Bennett
- 33Rodman
Brighton
- 27Button
- 14Balogun
- 15Webster
- 3Bong
- 46Alzate
- 18Mooy
- 13Groß
- 30Bernardo
- 16Jahanbakhsh
- 44Connolly
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 23Steele
- 28Baluta
- 39Ahannach
- 41Sanders
- 50Cochrane
- 51Davies
- 58Roberts
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jonson Clarke-Harris replaces Victor Adeboyejo.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leon Balogun tries a through ball, but Aaron Connolly is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo.
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Davies (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt saved. Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
David Button (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers).
Foul by Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steven Alzate tries a through ball, but Pascal Groß is caught offside.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Attempt blocked. Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Anssi Jaakkola.
Attempt saved. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo.
Foul by Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Josh Hare (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bristol Rovers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Attempt blocked. Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo.
Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Victor Adeboyejo (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Leahy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
