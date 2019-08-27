Goal! Cardiff City 0, Luton Town 2. Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Cardiff City v Luton Town
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 25Day
- 32Coxe
- 16Nelson
- 5Flint
- 30Brown
- 20Whyte
- 13Paterson
- 6Vaulks
- 33Hoilett
- 10VassellSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
- 27Bogle
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 24Madine
- 28Murphy
- 34Waite
- 35Moore
- 36Kouakou D'Almeida
- 37Bodenham
Luton
- 36Shea
- 26BreeSubstituted forBoltonat 45'minutes
- 28Jones
- 44Sheehan
- 23Galloway
- 17Mpanzu
- 8Berry
- 20Moncur
- 24Brown
- 15Jervis
- 10Lee
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 3Potts
- 7McManaman
- 11Shinnie
- 22Bolton
- 29Butterfield
- 35Neufville
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Goal!
Isaiah Brown (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aden Flint (Cardiff City).
George Moncur (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Luke Bolton.
Isaiah Brown (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.
George Moncur (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jake Jervis (Luton Town).
Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Isaiah Brown.
Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett with a cross.
Hand ball by Elliot Lee (Luton Town).
Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).
Shamar Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Isaiah Brown (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Elliot Lee.
Luke Berry (Luton Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Luke Bolton.
Offside, Luton Town. Lloyd Jones tries a through ball, but Luke Bolton is caught offside.
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
Foul by Alan Sheehan (Luton Town).
Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Bolton replaces James Bree.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cardiff City 0, Luton Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Shamar Moore replaces Isaac Vassell.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Luton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elliot Lee.
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lloyd Jones (Luton Town).
Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Own Goal by David Junior Hoilett, Cardiff City. Cardiff City 0, Luton Town 1.
Attempt saved. Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Cardiff City. Isaac Vassell tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
